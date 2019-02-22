Clutterbuck gave the Islanders a lead with a power-play goal, but they ultimately lost 4-3 in overtime to the Oilers on Thursday.

Three of Clutterbuck's seven goals this season have come on the man advantage. He averages 1:26 per game on the power play, primarily used on the second unit. Clutterbuck is up to 17 points in 54 games, but as usual, his main value comes from his 146 hits. He added three blocked shots in this contest to bring his season total to a modest 29 in that category.