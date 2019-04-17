Clutterbuck exited Tuesday's Game 4 win over the Penguins with an undisclosed injury and didn't return, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck left in the second period after blocking a shot, and he returned briefly in the third frame before heading back to the locker room. He didn't return after that. Coach Barry Trotz had no update on Clutterbuck's condition after the game and said the team would have the day off Wednesday. Expect the earliest update to come Thursday, but Clutterbuck will have extra time to recover after the Islanders swept the Penguins.