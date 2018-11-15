Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: First goal in 52 games
Clutterbuck scored his first goal in his last 52 games for the Islanders during their 5-2 win over Vancouver on Tuesday.
The goal was on the power play as Clutterbuck for some reason is being given time on the second PP unit. Goal scoring has never been what Clutterbuck does best, but he has scored double digit goals six times in his NHL career, but the last time was during the 2015-16 campaign. While the Islanders will take goal scoring from anyone, they realize that Clutterbuck's value to the team is as an agitator and someone who will hit anything that moves. The next opponent that Clutterbuck will attempt to get under the skin of will be the Rangers on Thursday.
