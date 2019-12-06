Clutterbuck (face) scored his third goal of the season and dished out five hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Vegas.

Clutterback had left Tuesday's game early after being cross-checked in the face, but was right back in the lineup Thursday and opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game. It was his first goal since Nov. 7, snapping a drought of 11 straight games without finding the net. The 32-year-old role player has seven points in 27 games and owns a plus-10 rating.