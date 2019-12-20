Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Flys home with team
Clutterbuck (wrist) flew home with the team following Thursday's win over Boston.
Clutterbuck was taken to the hospital after suffering a cut on his wrist during Thursday's contest, but he was evidently able to get patched up in time to travel home with the team. The Islanders will provide another update on the veteran forward's status ahead of Saturday's matinee matchup with Anaheim, but at this point he should be considered a longshot for that contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.