Clutterbuck (wrist) flew home with the team following Thursday's win over Boston.

Clutterbuck was taken to the hospital after suffering a cut on his wrist during Thursday's contest, but he was evidently able to get patched up in time to travel home with the team. The Islanders will provide another update on the veteran forward's status ahead of Saturday's matinee matchup with Anaheim, but at this point he should be considered a longshot for that contest.