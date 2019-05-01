Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 3 against Carolina, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Clutterbuck suffered an undisclosed injury in the closing moments of Sunday's Game 2, but it appears as though the extra day between contests may have afforded him enough time to recover. Confirmation on the veteran forward's status for Game 3 will surface once the Islanders take the ice for pregame warmups.