Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Game-time call
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 3 against Carolina, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Clutterbuck suffered an undisclosed injury in the closing moments of Sunday's Game 2, but it appears as though the extra day between contests may have afforded him enough time to recover. Confirmation on the veteran forward's status for Game 3 will surface once the Islanders take the ice for pregame warmups.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Remains day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ready to rock•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back at practice•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Healthy for next playoff round•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Finishes game in dressing room•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...