Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Thursday's Game 5 versus Washington.

Clutterbuck has just one point in eight contests this postseason while averaging 12:13 of ice time, so fantasy players shouldn't be banking on him producing offensively if he does stay in the lineup. In the event Clutterbuck can't play, it will be Tom Kuhnhackl or Ross Johnston who takes on a fourth-line role.