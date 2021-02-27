Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will be game-time decision for the Islanders on Saturday versus the Penguins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Clutterbuck only played a little over three minutes in the Islanders 7-2 victory over Boston on Thursday before suffering the injury. He didn't practice Friday but still has yet to be scratched for the game Saturday. The Islanders have back-to-back games versus the Penguins Saturday and Sunday and may elect to sit Clutterbuck Saturday to give him another 24 hours to heal and be ready to play Sunday.
