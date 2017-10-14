Clutterbuck (hip) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus the Sharks, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck believes he can play, but the final decision will be left up to the doctors and head coach Doug Weight. With the Islanders carrying an extra forward and playing their first game of a back-to-back set, they may elect to give Clutterbuck one more day of rest and bring him back Sunday in Los Angeles.