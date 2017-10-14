Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Game-time decision Saturday
Clutterbuck (hip) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus the Sharks, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck believes he can play, but the final decision will be left up to the doctors and head coach Doug Weight. With the Islanders carrying an extra forward and playing their first game of a back-to-back set, they may elect to give Clutterbuck one more day of rest and bring him back Sunday in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Still sidelined•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Will make road trip•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Won't play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Healthy entering training camp•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Deemed fit for return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...