Clutterbuck (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Edmonton on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck has missed the last eight games, last playing Dec. 16. The 35-year-old has three goals, five points and 98 hits in 26 games this season.
