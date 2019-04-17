Clutterbuck exited Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Penguins with an undisclosed injury, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

After blocking a shot in the second period, Clutterbuck went to the locker room and didn't come out for the third. He has yet to score this series, and the 31-year-old would benefit from additional rest if the Islanders can finish the sweep.

More News
Our Latest Stories