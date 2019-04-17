Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Gets hurt blocking shot
Clutterbuck exited Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Penguins with an undisclosed injury, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
After blocking a shot in the second period, Clutterbuck went to the locker room and didn't come out for the third. He has yet to score this series, and the 31-year-old would benefit from additional rest if the Islanders can finish the sweep.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Nineteen games without a goal•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Skating at practice•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Set to return Monday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back on ice•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Still labeled day-to-day•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...