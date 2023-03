Clutterbuck provided two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over Toronto.

It was certainly a rare night for Clutterbuck. The 35-year-old has spent most of his career serving as a bottom-six forward and is known more for his physical play than his work with the puck. Clutterbuck didn't record a point in his previous six outings, and he was in the midst of an 11-game goal-scoring slump. Through 39 appearances this season, the winger now has six goals, 11 points and 155 hits.