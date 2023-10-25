Clutterbuck scored a goal on one shot and added an assist in the Islanders' 7-4 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Clutterbuck opened the scoring for the Islanders, beating Alexandar Georgiev off a deflection in front. He would also pick up an assist on Simon Holmstrom's goal. This performance gives Clutterbuck three points in five games to open the season. He should continue to occupy a role on the fourth line moving forward.