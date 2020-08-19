Coach Barry Trotz expects Clutterbuck (undisclosed) to be available for Thursday's Game 5 against the Capitals, The Athletic's Arthur Staple reports.

Clutterbuck exited Tuesday's Game 4 loss in the second period after getting tangled up with Washington's Radko Gudas, but whatever forced him from that contest clearly wasn't overly serious. He should skate in his usual spot on the Islanders' fourth line during Thursday's Game 5.