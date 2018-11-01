Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Good to go Thursday
Clutterbuck (upper body) will play Thursday versus Pittsburgh.
Clutterbuck is set to return to game action after missing the past two contests with an upper-body injury. On the season, the 30-year-old has tallied only a lone assist in nine games and doesn't warrant much fantasy consideration outside of deeper formats.
