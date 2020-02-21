Play

Clutterbuck (wrist) has been placed on long-term injured reserve and assigned to AHL Bridgeport for conditioning.

Clutterbuck has been sidelined for over two months with a wrist injury, so he'll head to the minors to get back into game shape. The 32-year-old winger will return to a bottom-six role with the Islanders once the team believes he's ready to rock.

