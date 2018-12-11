Clutterbuck exited in the third period of Monday's meeting with the Penguins after taking a crosscheck to the face, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Clutterbuck and Pittsburgh's Kris Letang got together after a whistle, and the Islanders' agitator quickly crumpled to the ice after Letang crosschecked him in the face. If he's unable to return, expect a further update on Clutterbuck's status before the Islanders host Vegas on Wednesday.