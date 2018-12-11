Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Heads off after taking crosscheck
Clutterbuck exited in the third period of Monday's meeting with the Penguins after taking a crosscheck to the face, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Clutterbuck and Pittsburgh's Kris Letang got together after a whistle, and the Islanders' agitator quickly crumpled to the ice after Letang crosschecked him in the face. If he's unable to return, expect a further update on Clutterbuck's status before the Islanders host Vegas on Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...