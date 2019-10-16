Clutterbuck is scoreless in six games this season and has seen his ice time decrease as a result, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz hasn't been shy about stating how disappointed he has been with the line of Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas (lower leg), and Clutterbuck. Martin has been a healthy scratch for the past two games, Cizikas is on IR, and Clutterbuck was on a line with Brock Nelson for part of the win versus the Blues. The Islanders have won their last two games so it's not known what Trotz will do as far as the fourth-line when all members are ready to play. That line is expected to be the energy line for the team and use their physicality to help ignite the offense. If that trio isn't capable of doing that anymore, then their value to the team decreases dramatically and they won't play or play together as frequently as they once did.