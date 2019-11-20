Clutterbuck is averaging over 14 minutes of ice-time per game which would be his highest total since 2011-12 when he was still with the Wild.

What this statistic shows more than anything else is that Clutterbuck is completely recovered from his offseason surgery. There was originally worry that back surgery could force Clutterbuck to miss the start of the season but that never materialized and Clutterbuck is back to being the same annoying kind of gnat on the ice that he always has been. Clutterbuck will continue to play on what might be the Islanders most consistent line when healthy, along with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin (lower body).