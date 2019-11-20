Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ice time up
Clutterbuck is averaging over 14 minutes of ice-time per game which would be his highest total since 2011-12 when he was still with the Wild.
What this statistic shows more than anything else is that Clutterbuck is completely recovered from his offseason surgery. There was originally worry that back surgery could force Clutterbuck to miss the start of the season but that never materialized and Clutterbuck is back to being the same annoying kind of gnat on the ice that he always has been. Clutterbuck will continue to play on what might be the Islanders most consistent line when healthy, along with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin (lower body).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.