Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ices scoring in road win
Clutterbuck potted an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.
Clutterbuck has found twine in his last two games, and added five hits in Saturday's contest. The physical winger has 18 points in 55 games while also delivering 151 hits this season, making him valuable in some deeper formats.
