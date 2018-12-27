Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Iffy to play Friday
Clutterbuck (lower body) missed practice Thursday, though he was able to skate, in advance of Friday's home game against the Senators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck is unofficially questionable for the next contest. If he's forced out, the Islanders would have a void to fill on both the power play and penalty kill.
