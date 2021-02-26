Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will not return to Thursday's game versus the Bruins.

Clutterbuck was injured in the first period and didn't appear in the second. He was ultimately ruled out for the game during the second intermission. It's unclear how the winger was hurt. The Islanders' next game is Saturday versus the Penguins -- there should be an update on Clutterbuck's status prior to that contest.