Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Injury not believed to be serious
Coach Barry Trotz doesn't think Clutterbuck's (undisclosed) dealing with a serious injury, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck was forced to exit Thursday's 2-1 win over New Jersey after suffering an undisclosed injury, but it appears as though he may be able to avoid missing any further action. Another update on the veteran forward's status should be released prior to Saturday's matinee matchup with Colorado.
