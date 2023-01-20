Clutterbuck is day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury in Thursday's game versus the Sabres, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck was hurt in the second period and didn't return for the third. If he is forced to miss additional time, Ross Johnston and Simon Holmstrom should see some additional job security. The Islanders' next game is Saturday versus the Hurricanes.
