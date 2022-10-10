Clutterbuck (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Clutterbuck's IR placement was made retroactive to September and, while he's been skating on his own, he's yet to rejoin practice with the team. It's unclear how long he's expected to be out but Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello says that it's a "day-to-day" situation, per Andrew Gross of Newsday. The 34-year-old racked up 229 hits with 15 points in 59 games last season.