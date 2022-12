Clutterbuck was forced to leave the loss Friday to the Coyotes late in the third period, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck has suffered multiple injuries over the past couple of weeks, and the latest one has forced him to wear a full cage for a few games. What the injury was that forced him to leave the game Friday with about six minutes left wasn't announced by the team. Clutterbuck should be considered questionable to play Saturday versus the Golden Knights.