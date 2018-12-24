Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Leaves game early
Clutterbuck was forced to leave Sunday's game versus the Stars due to a lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck got clipped by a Dallas defender and looks to have suffered an ankle or foot injury. Clutterbuck had to be helped to the bench and didn't return for the second period. With the Christmas break starting for all NHL teams Monday, the Islanders don't play again until Friday which will give Clutterbuck almost five days to heal and return to the lineup.
