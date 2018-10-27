Clutterbuck sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's road game against the Flyers. He will not return for the third period after absorbing a massive hit from Radko Gudas.

Clutterbuck getting TKO'd from a contest by virtue of being hit is rather ironic considering the Ontario native has amassed 2,828 -- including five before departing in this latest contest -- but then again, Gudas is a punisher in his own right. Clutterbuck will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's road game against the Hurricanes.