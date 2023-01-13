Clutterbuck went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Clutterbuck's late exit from the game was not explained by head coach Lane Lambert in his postgame comments. This leaves Clutterbuck day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Canadiens. If he can't play, Ross Johnston would likely take his spot on the fourth line.