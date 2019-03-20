Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Leaves Tuesday's game
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will not return to Tuesday's game against Boston, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Clutterbuck was hit into the boards during the second period, and while it didn't look too serious, he did not return after that. Hopefully New York simply held him out for precautionary reasons, but more information should be available after the game.
