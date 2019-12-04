Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Leaves with injury
Clutterbuck suffered an injury in the first period of Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck played only 2:02 in the contest before the injury occurred. Per Gross, coach Barry Trotz had no update on Clutterbuck's condition after the game. If the heavy-hitting winger is forced to miss time, Ross Johnston or Otto Koivula could enter the lineup in his place.
