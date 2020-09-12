Clutterbuck scored a goal on five shots, dished four hits and added 10 PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Clutterbuck opened the scoring with his second postseason tally 12:58 into the first period. The goal was his third point in the last five games and fourth point in 18 appearances overall. The physical winger has added 65 hits and 12 PIM in the playoffs.