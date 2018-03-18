Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Likely to play Sunday
Clutterbuck (migraines) is likely to play Sunday versus Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck had to leave the game early Friday due to a migraine. Apparently it's something he has suffered from since he was in his 20s. Clutterbuck has stated that the symptoms usually subside after a couple of hours and happens a couple of times per season. He is slated to play on the fourth-line with Casey Cizikas and Chris Wagner.
