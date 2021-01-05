Clutterbuck admitted Monday that he still doesn't have feeling in three of his fingers, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The loss of feeling comes from the nerve damage that Clutterbuck suffered when he was cut by a skate on Dec. 19, 2019. The injury cost him three months and it's still unknown at this time if the nerve damage is permanent. While all of that sounds ominous, Clutterbuck also states that he feels better now than when he first returned in March and is ready to start the season.