Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Misses practice
Clutterbuck (personal) didn't practice with the Islanders on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
A red flag immediately went up when this news came out as Clutterbuck just returned from the IL on Saturday due to a wrist injury. The good news, however, is that Clutterbuck didn't reinjure the wrist but rather missed practice due to personal reasons according to coach Barry Trotz. Clutterbuck is expected to play Tuesday versus Montreal.
