Clutterbuck wasn't able to suit up for Friday's Game 4 loss to the Hurricanes due to an undisclosed injury, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Clutterbuck gutted it out and played through his undisclosed injury during Wednesday's Game 3, but he was simply too hobbled to give it a go for what ended up being the last game of the Islanders' season Friday. At this point there's no reason to believe the veteran winger, who totaled 23 points in 73 appearances this campaign, won't be back to 100 percent in time for next season's training camp.