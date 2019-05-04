Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Misses season finale due to injury
Clutterbuck wasn't able to suit up for Friday's Game 4 loss to the Hurricanes due to an undisclosed injury, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Clutterbuck gutted it out and played through his undisclosed injury during Wednesday's Game 3, but he was simply too hobbled to give it a go for what ended up being the last game of the Islanders' season Friday. At this point there's no reason to believe the veteran winger, who totaled 23 points in 73 appearances this campaign, won't be back to 100 percent in time for next season's training camp.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...