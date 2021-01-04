Clutterbuck has suffered a couple of major injuries the past two seasons for the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Clutterbuck had major back surgery in 2019 and then had his wrist cut by a skate in December of 2019. When healthy Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas, and Clutterbuck are the engine that makes the Islanders team run smoothly. This team is built on goaltending, defense, and playing hard-nosed hockey. When one or two of Martin, Cizikas, and Clutterbuck are out of the lineup, their identity is lost and they struggle to play their game. Sure, this line is considered to be the fourth line, but it's the most important one on the team.