Clutterbuck on Tuesday capped the Islanders' 5-2 victory over the Sharks with an empty-net goal.

Clutterbuck sealed the victory with his first goal of the season. The 34-year-old right winger dressed for the second time and converted a rare goal. Since scoring 15 goals in 77 games during 2015-16, Clutterbuck has collected just 35 goals in 361 outings. He added two shots on goal and three hits Tuesday.