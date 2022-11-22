Clutterbuck set the NHL record for most hits in a career with 3,635 during the win over the Maple Leafs on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Clutterbuck had nine hits during the overtime win to set the record. Dustin Brown, who retired from the Kings after last season, had the prior record with 3,632. While this does sound impressive, it does need to be taken with a grain of salt, as the NHL has only kept track of this record since the 2005-06 season.