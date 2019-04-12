Including the playoffs, Clutterbuck has now gone 19 games without scoring a goal.

Clutterbuck isn't relied upon to light the lamp but rather to hit and annoy every player in an opposite-colored jersey. Clutterbuck, along with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin, form what might be the best fourth line in the NHL. The Islanders feed off of this line and will need it to provide constant energy if they are to defeat the Penguins and advance in the playoffs.