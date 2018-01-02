Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: No goals in 17 games
Clutterbuck hasn't lit the lamp since Nov. 24 in Philadelphia.
Clutterbuck does have three assists during that span but with the Isles struggling to find secondary scoring, more is expected from the fourth-line player. Part of the reason for his slump could be the dozen stitches he took in his hand in early December after being cut by a skate blade. Overall Clutterbuck is on pace to pot more goals and score more points this season than last, but he is unlikely to reach the 15-goal plateau that he hit during the 15-16 campaign.
