Clutterbuck (wrist) has begun exercising and riding a stationary bike, but has yet to begin skating, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz stated Saturday that although Clutterbuck has begun exercising, it will be a while before he performs and hockey maneuvers. Trotz has stated that first Clutterbuck will start skating, but without a stick, and then progress from there. Trotz has also stated that there is no timetable for Clutterbuck to return to the team, but that return does not seem to be at any time in the near future.