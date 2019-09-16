Clutterbuck is not expected to play in the Islanders first exhibition game Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck hasn't suffered any setbacks in regards to offseason back surgery The Islanders just want to ease him back into competition and don't see any reason to play him so early in the preseason. Clutterbuck should play at some point before the regular season begins and is expected to open the season on his regular line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas.