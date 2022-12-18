Clutterbuck (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Golden Knights.
Clutterbuck left Friday's game early with an injury, and it will cost him at least one game. The 35-year-old rarely sees more than fourth-line minutes, so his absence won't be noticed in many fantasy formats.
