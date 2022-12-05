Clutterbuck (upper body) is not in Sunday's lineup against Chicago, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck will miss a second straight game Sunday. The team hasn't provided any information on how long they expect the 35-year-old to be out. Hudson Fasching is expected to make his season debut in a bottom-line role.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Out Friday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: New NHL career leader in hits•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Tries to turn momentum•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: On his way to a milestone•