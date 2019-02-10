Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Not playing Sunday
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Clutterbuck will now miss his second straight game after leaving Thursday's contest against the Devils. Head Coach Barry Trotz says that the injury is not serious and he did take to the ice for warmups Sunday. His next chance to return will be Tuesday in Buffalo.
