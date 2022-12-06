Clutterbuck (upper body) won't play Tuesday against St. Louis, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck took part in the morning skate, which suggests he is getting closer to a potential return to the lineup. He has been out since Nov. 29. Clutterbuck has recorded two goals, one assist and 85 hits in 22 games this season.
