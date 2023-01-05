Clutterbuck (upper body) has been taken off the injured reserve list, per the NHL media site.
Clutterbuck was listed as a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against Edmonton, but this move suggests that he is an option to play. Clutterbuck missed the Islanders' previous eight games. The 35-year-old has three goals and five points in 26 contests in 2022-23.
