Clutterbuck is 12 hits away from being the all-time leader in NHL history, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The current leader is former King Dustin Brown, who retired with 3,632 hits. Clutterbuck sits at 3,621, entering the game Thursday versus the Predators. While Clutterbuck won't see the record Thursday, Monday in Toronto, or Wednesday at home versus the Oilers seem extremely likely. While any record is impressive, it is important to realize that the NHL has only been keeping track of hits since the 2005-06 season.