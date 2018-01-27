Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: One point in last six games
Clutterbuck only has one point, an assist, in his last six games.
Due to injuries to several other Islander forwards, Clutterbuck has bounced between third and fourth line duties over the past few weeks. Clutterbuck is best when he's pestering opposing players. He plays a major part on the Islanders' checking line along with Casey Cizikas and Jason Chimera when all are healthy.
